Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 11, 2025
Rainbow Storytime In Camberwell
Image: Sigmund via Unsplash

LGBTQIA+ families and their allies are welcomed to Rainbow Storytime hosted by the City of Boroondara, celebrating rainbow families with stories, songs and fun activities. While the monthly sessions are designed for children aged 2–7, they welcome children aged 0–12, families of all ages and their allies!

Please note, the event is held at the Camberwell library, but patrons driving are advised to enter via the Council Office as parking there is free for 2hrs.

When: March 27, April 28, May 28, June 26, July 22, August 25, 2025, 9.30–10.30 am
Where: Council Office entry to Camberwell Library, 8 Inglesby Road, Camberwell
Tickets: Free
Accessibility: The library and council offices are wheelchair accessible with wheelchair accessible bathrooms.

