Immerse yourself in an afternoon of energising house tunes with Revival Sunday Sessions: Xmas in July!

Following on from the success of our launch event on Easter Sunday, we’re bringing the music back for a brand new Revival experience to celebrate Xmas in July.

Driven by a deep love for house music, Revival is dedicated to crafting art and music experiences that resonate across generations. With a roster of talented artists and musicians, Revival brings us back into the world of uplifting music. All proceeds from tickets go to the artists.

We’re thrilled that our favourite DJs from the launch event will be joining us again for Xmas in July: DJ Kate Monroe and DJ Joelby!

Revival Sunday Sessions: Xmas in July

Date/Time: Sunday 6 July — 2-7pm)

Location: Kit & Kaboodle, Potts Point Hotel — 33-35 Darlinghurst Rd, Potts Point

Tickets: Available through Moshtix.

