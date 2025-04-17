Sam Elkin In Conversation for IDAHOBIT

Tamuz Ellazam
April 17, 2025
In honour of IDAHOBIT, join Sam Elkin and your host Savannah Hollis in a discussion of Sam’s memoir Detachable Penis. This unflinching memoir details the story of Sam’s transition and role as a lawyer setting up Victoria’s first queer legal service. Offering a “darkly humerous glimpse” into Sam’s life and the law in the wake of the divisive Gay Marriage plebiscite, Detachable Penis has received glowing reviews and was shortlisted for the Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards, whose judges said “Elkin’s reflections are tender, angry and hilarious, filled with stories that reveal not only systemic injustices but also the vibrant, flawed and resilient communities that push back. This is storytelling that disarms with humour and hits with heart.”

When: May 14, 2025, 7–8pm
Where: Sam Merrifield Library, 762 Mount Alexander Road, Moonee Ponds
Tickets: Free! booking essential
Accessibility: Sam Merrifield Library is wheelchair accessible on a single level, with an accessible bathroom.

