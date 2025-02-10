Sandy Bottoms’ Disco On The Green 2025
Each year queers, rainbow families, drag Sister Girls and Sister Brothers come together to celebrate the joy of Disco on the Green with the help of Sandy Bottoms’.
This is a beloved Mardi Gras recovery event for the whole family, which shares our community’s pride with drag, dance, music and the always-popular Poof Bowling.
A yearly event that is welcome to every age and sexuality, Disco On The Green 2025 celebrates life, love, and raises money for local LGBTQIA+ charities.
Sandy Bottoms’ Disco On The Green 2025
2 March, 1pm onwards
Erskineville Bowling Club, 1 Fox Avenue, Erskineville
Find out more info here
Leave a Reply