She Slayed: A Drag Murder Mystery is the whodunnit with a twist – and the biggest mystery is: why haven’t you bought your tickets yet?

Brought to you by cabaret icons, drag divas and theatre legends Dolly Diamond, Rose Garden, Jens Radda and POUSSAY, and created by Nicholas Reynolds, the show brings to life (and grisly death!) a drag show that ends with a surprise slaying!

While waiting for the police, these drag divas don their detective hats and try to solve the mystery.