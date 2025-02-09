Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week

Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival is on from 13 February to 18 May, based at the iconic Turner Hall at TAFE NSW Ultimo.

This year, Australia’s most exciting short-form theatre festival celebrates 22 years.

The second week celebrates Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community with a special Pride-themed lineup, including A Very Romantic Proposal by Bruce Olive, Father, Son by Jeff Locker, Dancing at 3am by Fiona Leonard, and Would You Rather? and Who Even Are You?? by Chantal Harrison.

20 – 23 February
Turner Hall – TAFE NSW, Ultimo

Tickets: $35

