Slay at Theatre Works

A delightful camp horror brought to you by a group of emerging queer artists, Slay tells the story of four lesbians who’ve been blamed for a sudden disappearance. Setting a pace only rivalled by our current news cycle, the story “hits the audience like a tonne of bricks”, as it examines the “frightening rise in polarisation and it asks audiences what distinguishes truth from fiction in our ever growing online world?” Produced and directed by Steph Lee and starring Raven Rogers-wright, Jackie Van Lierop, Anita Mei La Terra and Louisa Cusumano.