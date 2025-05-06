Sound Sorcery Finale: Cosmic Big Band Lift Off with Ms. G & Harri Harding

Sound Sydney What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
May 7, 2025
Sound Sorcery Finale: Cosmic Big Band Lift Off with Ms. G & Harri Harding
Image: Instagram (art by Merindah Funnell)

Join the Sound Sorcery Team in celebrating what has been eight blockbuster fortnightly jams of women and gender-diverse jazz musicians conjuring vibes and vibrations in musical magic. Serving a piping hot witches brew of jazz and jams, this collaborative community of musicians create a space that is all about celebrating eachother and uplifting diverse artists. “Let the alchemy of Sound Sorcery turn your body into an instrument for change.” Follow Sound Sorcery on Instagram for more updates and upcoming events.

Sound Sorcery Finale: Cosmic Big Band Lift Off with Ms. G & Harri Harding

When: May 8, 2025, 7–10pm
Where: The Bearded Tit, 183 Regent Street, Redfern
Tickets: Free (donations accepted)
Accessibility: The Bearded Tit is wheelchair accessible, with accessible non-gendered bathrooms. For an accessible map of the venue click here or go to their website and scroll down to ‘Accessibility’

