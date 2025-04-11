Sundaylicious Melbourne RnB: Easter Long Weekend

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
April 11, 2025
Sundaylicious Melbourne RnB: Easter Long Weekend

Get in the swing of the Easter long weekend with a Sundaylicious RnB party of classic, epic, Sundaylicious proportions! And just for a change of pace, they’re moving to a Thursday evening so you can start the long weekend just right! Taking over the entire venue at La Di Da with DJ Brooke Bos.Housen, DJ Jon Bling and DJ MelistiK, this event has sold out three out of four rounds of tickets already, so get in quick or miss out!

Sundaylicious RnB: Easter Long Weekend

When: April 17, 2025, 9pm–3am
Where: La Di Da, 577 Little Bourke Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $27.78–$43.66
Accessibility: La Di Da is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Rainbow Votes Election Forum with Courtney Act
April 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Rainbow Votes Election Forum with Courtney Act
Melbourne Scene Sydney What's on
Qtopia Sydney Unveils The Program For Pride Fest 2025
April 11, 2025 | Lucia Lovell

Qtopia Sydney Unveils The Program For Pride Fest 2025
Entertainment New South Wales News News Scene Sydney What's on
Trans Day of Visibility Forum and Ballroom Workshop
April 4, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Trans Day of Visibility Forum and Ballroom Workshop
Melbourne Scene What's on
Peter de Waal Book Signing
April 4, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Peter de Waal Book Signing
Scene Sydney What's on
Together at Twilight: Trans Day of Visibility at the Pool
April 4, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Together at Twilight: Trans Day of Visibility at the Pool
Scene Sydney What's on
Dootfest V: The Final Frontier
March 28, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Dootfest V: The Final Frontier
What's on