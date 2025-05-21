What’s better than facing your fears for a very good cause? Abseil down the absolutely breathtaking (and award-winning!) Victorian Pride Centre – it not only once, but twice!

You’ll be abseiling down the outside wall, soaking in stunning views of St Kilda Bay and the Rainbow Road, before you descend through a hive of activity that supports and uplifts the queer community, into the atrium- the beating heart of the first purpose-built pride centre in Australia.

Then enjoy a free sausage sizzle, a beverage on the rooftop and all-day live music to pump you up before your abseiling adventure, and celebrate after! And even better, ever time you visit the VPC, you’ll be able to see the rooftop pavillion (coming soon!) and know that you helped make it happen.



Take the Plunge for Pride: Abseil the Victorian Pride Centre

When: May 24, 2025, 10am–4.30pm

Where: The Victorian Pride Centre, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Tickets: $250+ booking fees

Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is wheelchair accessible, full accommodations are here. The team at The Climbing Company are committed to making this an inclusive experience, and can provide full-body harnesses and even arrange a support abseiler if needed.

**Only those 10 and over are permitted to abseil, and those under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign their waver form**