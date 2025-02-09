The Sydney Kink Festival

Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
The Sydney Kink Festival
Image: Supplied by Sydney Kink Festival

The Sydney Kink Festival – a weekend of play parties, workshops, munches, fetish clubs and more – has become a cornerstone of the city’s scene.

Beginning with decadent VIP play party Debauch, the heart of the weekend is S1nful, a collaborative event featuring exciting performances, play areas, intimate chill-out spaces, plus a market of kink-friendly artisans and businesses.

The festival culminates in PerVersion, a dazzling cabaret event blending burlesque, cocktails, and pure celebration of alternative, fetish and kink cultures.

The Sydney Kink Festival

6 – 8 June
Burdekin Hotel, Darlinghurst and Our Secret Spot, Annandale

Tickets: $55 onward

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Kylie Minogue & Queer Devotion
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Kylie Minogue & Queer Devotion
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The Kaye Hole Hosted By Reuben Kaye
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Kaye Hole Hosted By Reuben Kaye
Mardi Gras Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Deaf Drag Divas: Reclaiming Our Spotlight
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Deaf Drag Divas: Reclaiming Our Spotlight
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Joyce Maynge 25: Behind the Sequined Curtain
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Joyce Maynge 25: Behind the Sequined Curtain
Mardi Gras Stage Sydney What's on
Sundaylicious: Mardi Gras Boat Party
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Sundaylicious: Mardi Gras Boat Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Sauna Boy
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Sauna Boy
Mardi Gras Stage Sydney What's on