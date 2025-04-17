The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond

Tamuz Ellazam
April 17, 2025
The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
Beloved icon Dolly Diamond is leaving Australia, and it’s time to ensure she takes no luggage with her! So come along for an emotional unburdening as she works  through the “problems, peculiarities and personal challenges live on stage with her ever supportive (and unsuspecting) audience.” For one night only, join Dolly and the fabulous Jens Radda on piano before it’s too late. Don’t despair, Dolly tells the Star Observer, “I’ll be back in early 2026 and ready to do the summer fling once more.” But this is your last chance to see this five-star reviewed, award-winning and sold-out show.

“Apparently people enjoy other people’s misery. They call it a shared experience. Well, I think it’s time to share. Everything.”

When: May 1 2025, 7.30pm
Where: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran
Tickets:$35–$39
Accessibility: Chapel Off Chapel is wheelchair accessible and has wheelchair accessible bathrooms. Please contact the venue directly if you have any questions or access requirements.

