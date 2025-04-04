Trans Day of Visibility falls on March 31st, with activations happening all over the country from rallies to picnics as the entire LGBTQIA+ community stands in solidarity to celebrate, uplift and champion our Trans family!

Dive into a free, inclusive and all-ages event at the Cook + Phillip Park Pool, where the entire pool and amenities will be reserved for the trans and gender-diverse community, their supporters and families. The afternoon will begin with a Welcome to Country and music from fan favourite DJ Jimmy, followed by an aqua aerobics class, a BBQ (both meat and vegetarian/vegan options available) and lawn games, a roaming performance by drumming, percussion and dance group ILE ILU, and concluding with a community discussion and Trans Vitality workshop facilitated by ACON.

Together at Twilight: Trans Day of Visibility at the Pool

When: April 6, 2025, 4–8pm

Where: Cook + Phillip Park Pool, 4 College Street (corner of William Street), Sydney

Tickets: FREE (booking required)

Accessibility: The centre and pools are wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom, and there will be a chill our zone with low light and noise.