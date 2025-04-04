Trans Day of Visibility Forum and Ballroom Workshop

Trans Day of Visibility falls on March 31st, with activations happening all over the country from rallies to picnics as the entire LGBTQIA+ community stands in solidarity to celebrate, uplift and champion our Trans family!

Join hosts House of DIESEL and Thorne Harbour Health in not one but two events for TDOV! First up, a panel discussion with Legendary Overall Mother Jaycee Tanuvasa of the House of Iman in an exclusive and intimate conversation with Tinkerbell Diesel. Followed by, a workshop and history lesson on Oceania and Aotearoa Ballroom from Legendary Mother of House of Iman, Jaycee Tanuvasa, and Mother of House of DIESEL, Julai Stewart.