Trans Day of Visibility Forum and Ballroom Workshop

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
April 4, 2025
Trans Day of Visibility Forum and Ballroom Workshop
Image: Supplied

Trans Day of Visibility falls on March 31st, with activations happening all over the country from rallies to picnics as the entire LGBTQIA+ community stands in solidarity to celebrate, uplift and champion our Trans family!

Join hosts House of DIESEL and Thorne Harbour Health in not one but two events for TDOV! First up, a panel discussion with Legendary Overall Mother Jaycee Tanuvasa of the House of Iman in an exclusive and intimate conversation with Tinkerbell Diesel. Followed by, a workshop and history lesson on Oceania and Aotearoa Ballroom from Legendary Mother of House of Iman, Jaycee Tanuvasa, and Mother of House of DIESEL, Julai Stewart.

Trans Day of Visibility Forum and Ballroom Workshop

Trans Day of Visibility Forum
When: April 3, 2025, 6.30–8pm
Where: Howler, 7-11 Dawson Street, Brunswick
Tickets: FREE (booking required)
Accessibility: Howler is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom.
**This event is strictly 18+**

Trans Day of Visibility Ballroom Workshop
When: April 5, 2025, 5–8pm
Where: Moss Studios, 101 Evans Street, Brunswick
Tickets: FREE (booking required)
Accessibility: The Agora Room at Moss Studios is wheelchair accessible.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Peter de Waal Book Signing
April 4, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Peter de Waal Book Signing
Scene Sydney What's on
Together at Twilight: Trans Day of Visibility at the Pool
April 4, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Together at Twilight: Trans Day of Visibility at the Pool
Scene Sydney What's on
Dootfest V: The Final Frontier
March 28, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Dootfest V: The Final Frontier
What's on
CERES Queer Weed Dating
March 28, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

CERES Queer Weed Dating
Melbourne Scene What's on
Medusa VII: Trans Visibility Party
March 25, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Medusa VII: Trans Visibility Party
Scene Sydney What's on
Oh Dear, I’m Queer! At InSitu Manly
March 21, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Oh Dear, I’m Queer! At InSitu Manly
Scene Sydney What's on