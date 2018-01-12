—

Dance, drag, circus and comedy rolled into a gut-punch of wild theatre, RIOT infuses the excitement of a variety show with the energy of the dance floor, setting your hearts and minds ablaze.

RIOT sold every ticket available at Dublin Fringe, won Best Production and broke box-office records.

Now, this jaw-dropping spectacle comes to Melbourne this summer as a klaxon call for those who are ready to riot.

It’s your big night out… with a twist!

Star Observer is thrilled to have four double passes to give away to see RIOT at Arts Centre Melbourne on February 1 & 2 – two passes to each performance.

To enter, use the form below (if you’re on mobile, click the ‘Enter Here’ button).

All you have to do is sign up to our brand new Gay Scene Guide newsletter and tell us in 25 words or less who your favourite Irish comedian – or what your favourite Irish comedy is – and why.

For more information on the show or to purchase tickets head to the Arts Centre Melbourne website.

Win 1 of 4 double passes to see RIOT in Melbourne

