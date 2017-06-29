Win 1 of 5 double passes to the Sydney Swans AFL Pride Game

—

ON Saturday July 22, the Sydney Swans take on St. Kilda in the first AFL Pride Game for premiership points in Sydney at the SCG.

To celebrate, our friends at the Sydney Swans are giving you the chance to win 1 of 5 premier seating double passes valued at $135 each.

The Sydney Swans have built their football club on the values of inclusion for all and their active Rainbow Swans membership are a testament to that.

To go in the draw, simply tell us in 25 words or less, what you are looking forward to most about the Sydney Swans hosting the Pride Game in Sydney for the first time.

The competition is open to entrants from anywhere in Australia but you will need your own transport to attend the match in at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Tickets can be purchased at: http://premier.ticketek.co m.au/shows/Show.aspx?sh=SWANS1 817

To join the Rainbow Swans click here: https://rainbowswans.org

To become a Sydney Swans Member, go to: https://membership.sydneys wans.com.au/

