TO celebrate George Takei gracing the cover of the June edition of the Star Observer, we have over $5000 worth of prizes to give away.

Star Observer, in association with Live on Stage Australia, is giving you the opportunity to win a Meet and Greet package to meet the legendary Star Trek actor and LGBTI activist.

There are two packages, valued at $880 each, to be won for both the Sydney show at the State Theatre on August 11th and Melbourne Town Hall on August 13th for ‘An Evening with George Takei’, hosted by Benjamin Law.

The fabulous Meet and Greet package includes:

Two A Reserve tickets

A professional photo with George

A Tour Poster personally signed by George

An official show program

We also have additional tickets to the show to give away as below:

Two A Reserve double passes to ‘An Evening with George Takei’ in both Sydney and Melbourne valued at $400 each

Tickets for both shows along with the exclusive event ‘Oh Myyy… Cocktails with George Takei’ at the Establishment Ballroom in Sydney on August 10th are now on sale.

These will sell fast so tell your friends and book now at ticketmaster.com.au.

Don’t miss an evening with one of the world’s most influential personalities and keep an eye out for our cover story on George Takei next week.

Prizes have been provided by the producers of Live on Stage Australia.

