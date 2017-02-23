Star Observer has double passes to give away to the 2017 Mardi Gras Party to three lucky winners. All you have to do is sign up to our eNewsletter and describe Mardi Gras in three words – be as creative as you want!
With an amazing line-up featuring Tegan & Sara, The Veronicas, Steve Grand, Nat Conway, Peyton, Luke Antony and an all-star roster of DJs, this is your chance to attend the party of the year.
Enter via the Gleam widget below!
Event Date: Saturday 4 March 2017
Event Time: 10pm to 8am
Venue: RHI, Hordern and Max Watts (AKA Hi-Fi) – Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
Running Time: 10 full-on hours of entertainment and excitement
See here for Terms & Conditions.
Entries will close on Thursday 2nd March at 11:59pm.
