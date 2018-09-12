—

Set Me As a Seal Upon Thine Heart, from the Gay Shorts package. Image: supplied.

The 2018 Queer Screen Film Festival showcases the best of queer cinema from around the globe and we have 25 tickets to give away.

Thanks to our friends at Queer Screen, Star Observer readers have a chance to win one of 12 double passes – with a bonus single ticket on offer for one more lucky entrant.

This year’s festival opens with the refugee drama And Breathe Normally, and closes with the American indie hit A Kid Like Jake.

Along the way, sexy offerings like Just Friends and Mario will be sure to steam up the cinema, while Brazilian drama Bixa Travesty pushes the boundaries of gender.

Documentaries like I Used to Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story and Abu: Father will excite and move you, while George Michael: Freedom – The Director’s Cut takes you behind the scenes of the late singer’s life, through his own eyes.

And don’t miss out Gay Shorts, a package of the best gay-themed short films around – presented by the Star Observer.

To enter, simply use the form below – or click ‘Enter Competition’ if you’re viewing on a mobile device – to sign up to our newsletter and tell us, in 50 words or less, which Queer Screen Film Festival offering you’re most looking forward to seeing and why.

To view the full QSFF 2018 program, head to queerscreen.org.au. The festival kicks off at Event Cinemas George Street on September 18, 2018.

Win 1 of 12 double passes to the 2018 Queer Screen Film Festival

