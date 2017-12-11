Win 1 of 15 double passes to see Call Me By Your Name

—

Call Me By Your Name, the gorgeous new queer romance, is coming to cinemas and Star Observer is thrilled to have tickets to give away.

The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, stars Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg and Amira Casar.

Chalamet plays Elio, an extremely intelligent 17 year old who slowly falls for Oliver, played by Hammer, a graduate student who comes to stay with Elio and his parents at their Italian holiday villa.

Set during the summer of 1983, Elio and Oliver have an uneasy courtship, both unsure of the other’s feelings and lacking the language to easily express their desire for one another.

Beautifully shot, impeccably performed and intoxicatingly sensual, Call Me By Your Name is one of the best films of the year and a major favourite for the upcoming Oscars.

