—

With more and more couples looking to start or grow their rainbow families, the 2018 Families Through Surrogacy Conference is set to be bigger than ever and we have two double passes to give away.

This not-for-profit conference connects prospective parents with all the information they need about countries, agencies, IVF decisions, and surrogate-parent relationships.

Taking place at Sydney Masonic Centre across June 2 & 3, it’s the the go-to networking and relationship-building event of the year.

Each double pass is valued at $360.

You can read our article detailing the experiences of some parents and surrogates who made connections through the surrogacy conference by clicking here.

To enter, simply sign up to our newsletter (or enter using the address through which you already subscribe) and tell us – in 50 words or less – what does family mean to you?

Use the widget below, or if you’re on mobile, hit the button that says ‘Enter Competition’ and complete the form (make sure you complete both the newsletter and question elements to be eligible to win).

For more information about the event, head to Families Through Surrogacy’s website.

Win 1 of 2 double passes to the Families Through Surrogacy Conference in Sydney



