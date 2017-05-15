Win 1 of 10 double passes to see Handsome Devil (VIC only)

—

Set at a rugby-obsessed boarding school, Handsome Devil is a gorgeous coming-of-age story.

Ned, the bullied outsider, and Conor, the new boy and star athlete, are forced to room together and instantly dislike each other.

But with the help of an English teacher, Mr. Sherry (Andrew Scott, Pride), the pair begin to realise the power of finding one’s own voice.

But the rugby coach, Pascal, is suspicious of Mr. Sherry and his methods.

This lovely film was a hit at the Mardi Gras Film Festival and Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and is releasing exclusively in Victoria at Cinema Nova (Carlton) and Hawthorn Lido Cinemas.

Handsome Devil is in limited release in Melbourne on May 25.

