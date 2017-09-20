Win 1 of 8 double passes to Kathy Griffin’s “Laugh Your Head Off” World Tour

—

Queen of controversy Kathy Griffin returns to Australia next month as part of her Laugh Your Head Off world tour and she’s sure to have a LOT to say.

Star Observer has 8 double passes valued at $158 to give away to see the stand-up comedian and gay icon live at her shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth thanks to LiveNation.

From her legendary TV series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List to her ruthless stand-up and outspoken activism, Kathy Griffin is not to be missed live.

Making a comeback after the famous Trump photo, Griffin will bring her no holds barred point-of-view to Australian cities this October.

2 double passes will be given away to her shows in each city on her tour where she will no doubt have opinions to share about marriage equality in Australia.

She recently appeared on Ten’s The Project to promote her tour and had this to say:

To enter, simply use the form below sign up to our newsletter (or enter using the email address you’ve already used to sign up) and tell us your favourite Kathy Griffin moment in 25 words or less!

For more information about Kathy’s tour dates, click here. You can also read our interview with Kathy from the latest Star Observer.

