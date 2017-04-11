Win a double pass to see Kristen Stewart in ‘Personal Shopper’

—

KRISTEN Stewart has rapidly become one of the most lauded actresses of her generation, and her talents are on full display in Personal Shopper.

Directed by Olivier Assayas, the enigmatic film finds Stewart playing Maureen, a personal shopper who buys clothes for wealthy clients in major cities.

Personal Shopper is a compellingly modern take on the ghost story, with Maureen – who believes she is a medium – intent on reconnecting with her recently deceased twin brother, Lewis.

Stewart’s performance is a grounding anchor for the film’s unusual concept; she spends the film responding to text messages from an unknown number, which she believes could be Lewis.

Atmospheric and unsettling, Personal Shopper is very much designed for the arthouse. Stewart, who recently officially came out, is a fascinating, sexy, aloof presence in the film, which is rewarding for curious viewers and fans alike.

Stewart previously worked with Assayas on Clouds of Sils Maria, which saw her become the first American actress to win a César Award (the French equivalent of an Oscar), alongside Juliette Binoche and Chloe Grace Moretz.

