—

Still from 'The Blonde One'.

The 2019 Melbourne Queer Film Festival 2019 kicks off this week and Star Observer has tickets to give away.

This year’s MQFF features a stellar line-up of queer cinema from all around the world.

From Cannes hit Sauvage to historic Kenyan love story Rafiki, to graceful, moving Night Comes On and sexy The Blonde One, as well as hilarious centrepiece Bright Colours and Bold Patterns, there’s a little something for everyone.

If you need help deciding what to see, check out MQFF Director Spiro Economopoulos’ suggestions for what to book this year.

To view the full program, click here to head to the MQFF website.

To enter, simply sign up to our eNewsletter (existing subscribers can also enter) and tell us in 25 words or less which MQFF film you’re most excited to see and why.

Winners will be contacted by email with ticket codes for the festival and instructions on how to use them.

Win 1 of 4 double passes to Melbourne Queer Film Festival 2019

