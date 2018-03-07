—

The 2018 Melbourne Queer Film Festival kicks off next week and Star Observer has tickets to the festival to give away.

This year’s MQFF features a stellar line-up of queer cinema from all around the world.

From the Cannes Grand Prix-winning BPM to the raucous, feminist The Misandrists and the insightful Mr Gay Syria, there’s a little something for everyone.

If you need help deciding what to see, be sure to check out MQFF Director Spiro Economopoulos’ top 10 suggestions.

To view the full program, click here to head to the MQFF website.

Win 1 of 4 double passes to Melbourne Queer Film Festival

