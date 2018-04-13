—

To celebrate Pam Ann gracing the cover of the Gay Scene Guide, Star Observer has tickets to her upcoming tour to give away thanks to Live Nation.

Pam Ann touches down in Melbourne on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 August, in Perth on Tuesday 28 August, in Brisbane on Thursday 30 August and in Sydney on Sat 1 September.

Australia’s favourite air hostess is bringing us her new show, Flight Attendant Star.

Pam Ann has been entertaining Australian audiences with her skewering of air travel tropes for over two decades.

The airborne icon is promising an amazing show of camp comedy full of audience participation, and we have two tickets on offer to each show valued at $120.

To enter, simply sign up to the weekly Gay Scene Guide newsletter (or enter using the email address you already used to subscribe) using the form below, or if you’re on mobile, click ‘Enter Competition’.

Then tell us – in 50 words or less – about your funniest or most memorable travel moment.

You must complete both elements to be considered a valid entrant to the competition.

For more information about the tour, head to the Live Nation website.

And keep your eyes peeled for our interview with Pam Ann, coming soon!

Win 1 of 5 double passes to see Pam Ann

