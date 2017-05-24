—

The Sydney Film Festival is just around the corner, and to celebrate Star Observer has 10 double passes to give away.

This year’s line-up is a smorgasbord for film lovers, with massive films direct from the Cannes Film Festival premiering alongside independent Australian film and documentaries.

The 64th edition of the festival runs from June 7 to June 18 at cinemas across Sydney.

Star Observer has partnered with the Sydney Film Festival and we have 10 double passes to give away.

Some of the exciting LGBTI and queer-focused films this year include Call Me By Your Name, A Fantastic Woman, God’s Own Country, The Ornithologist, Pulse, Rage, I Am Not Your Negro and The Last Goldfish.

Stayed tuned for reviews of some of these films in the lead-up to the festival.

The passes can be used for any standard film session subject to ticket availability.

To enter, simply sign up to our newsletter (existing subscribers are more than welcome to enter too) and tell us, via the widget below, which film in the program you’re most excited to see and why.

Win 1 of 10 double passes to the Sydney Film Festival

