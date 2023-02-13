—

So many worlds collide in this vibrant explosion of cultural expression. The biggest queer Bollywood dance party in Australia, Bar Bombay, promises to be outrageously camp, mystifying, invigorating and unbelievably fun. Featuring non-stop Bollywood music, dazzling pyrotechnic displays and spectacular stage shows. Wrap yourself in rainbow silk, join the festivities and help raise funds for Trikone.

When: Feb 17, 9pm

Where: Home The Venue, 101/1-5 Wheat Rd, Darling Harbour

Tickets: from $39