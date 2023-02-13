So many worlds collide in this vibrant explosion of cultural expression. The biggest queer Bollywood dance party in Australia, Bar Bombay, promises to be outrageously camp, mystifying, invigorating and unbelievably fun. Featuring non-stop Bollywood music, dazzling pyrotechnic displays and spectacular stage shows. Wrap yourself in rainbow silk, join the festivities and help raise funds for Trikone.
When: Feb 17, 9pm
Where: Home The Venue, 101/1-5 Wheat Rd, Darling Harbour
Tickets: from $39
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment