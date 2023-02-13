A one stop shop for all things Aussie Drag King, this multi-media exhibition includes accessories, photographic collections, video art, and object installations depicting the history of the Drag King craft in Australia. QR codes bring the timeline to life with a collection of interviews with Drag Kings from across Australia. Be sure not to miss the Drag King panel or Drag King workshop.
When: Feb 16 – March 5
Where: Chrissie Cotter Gallery, 31A Pidock Street Camperdown
Tickets: free
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment