—

A one stop shop for all things Aussie Drag King, this multi-media exhibition includes accessories, photographic collections, video art, and object installations depicting the history of the Drag King craft in Australia. QR codes bring the timeline to life with a collection of interviews with Drag Kings from across Australia. Be sure not to miss the Drag King panel or Drag King workshop.

When: Feb 16 – March 5

Where: Chrissie Cotter Gallery, 31A Pidock Street Camperdown

Tickets: free