—

Big Thick Energy is the brain-child of performance artist and booty manipulator, Demon Derriere! All bodies are welcome and celebrated at Big Thick Energy, a body positive variety festival that promotes liberation through movement, creativity and community. The festival will include stereotype-shattering performances by thick, curvy performance artists across two evenings of high energy entertainment. You can expect Burlesque, Drag, Vogue, Poetry Slam, Freak Show and Music,skill sharing workshops and local artisan markets, hosted by A Plus Market.

Where: Malthouse Outdoor Stage, 113 Sturt St, Southbank

When: Performances February 10-11 7.30 pm, workshops February 11 hourly 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Tickets: from $35