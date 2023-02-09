—

Ruth and Judith have been together for a long time and have built themselves a progressive family in the Inner West with lots of love and hard work. Now they and have to navigate divorce, inquisitive kids, and pesky human emotions. If you’ve ever looked at your life and wondered if you could be living a better one – this play is for you.

When: Feb 11 – Mar 12

Where: Belvoir Theatre, 25 Belvoir St Surry Hills

Tickets: from $37