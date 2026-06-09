Please Enjoy All These Beautiful People Wearing Underwear In Calvin Klein’s Pride 2026 Campaign

Calvin Klein has launched its Pride 2026 campaign, introducing a limited-edition collection alongside a creator-led advertising project featuring model and athlete Jordan Rand, dancer Sam Salter, and artist Deon Hinton.

They have chosen very beautiful people, and let me tell you: it works.

According to Calvin Klein, the Pride range reimagines signature underwear and apparel “through bold colours and dynamic gradients inspired by Pride.”

Breathable cotton underwear features updated logo waistbands, while graphic tees are paired with relaxed denim silhouettes.

The campaign was developed with each participant contributing their own perspective. Calvin Klein stated the project “captures each creator’s personal interpretation of Pride: Hinton through intimate self-shot content, Salter through expressive movement and Rand through a freeing motorcycle ride across New York City.”

Jordan Rand is featured as a central face of the campaign. She is described as a model and athlete and appears in imagery linked to a motorcycle concept shoot in New York. Rand said on her Instagram Stories, “Younger me wouldn’t believe this is my life now. Someone pinch me!”

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Dancer and choreographer Sam Salter appears in a performance-led component of the campaign. In coverage of the project, Salter is shown dancing in Calvin Klein underwear in an empty warehouse setting.

He described his involvement as “a huge career highlight” and said he “can’t believe it happened” in video shared to his Instagram Stories.

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The campaign also includes artist Deon Hinton, who contributed self-shot imagery as part of the project’s creator-led approach. Calvin Klein has said the initiative is designed to reflect individual expression across different artistic disciplines.

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Calvin Klein confirmed it will “financially support organisations serving the LGBTQIA+ community” as part of the Pride 2026 release. It’s not small thing for a brand to still be a staunch ally in 2026.

The collection is available through Calvin Klein’s website and selected retailers, alongside a global digital rollout of the campaign imagery across the brand’s social platforms.