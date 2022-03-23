—

Cassie Randolph, the winner of season 23 of The Bachelor, has revealed how she found out her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood was gay.

On March 22, in an interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe, on Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast, Randolph disclosed that Underwood did not give her any advanced notice.

‘It Was Horrible. It Was Just, Like, a Shocking Kind of Feeling’

Randolph revealed that she “found out the same way that everyone else did.”

Making Underwood’s coming out about her, Randolph continued, “It was horrible. It was just, like, a shocking kind of feeling.”

Underwood starred in the 23rd season of The Bachelor in 2019.

Underwood Came Out Publicly In April 2021

He went on to have a relationship with Cassie Randolph before breaking up. Randolph filed a temporary restraining order against Underwood for stalking and harassing her. The proceedings were dropped in November 2020. Underwood came out publicly in April 2021.

Underwood came out publicly on Good Morning America, saying, ”I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.

“I’ve thought a lot about this too, of, ‘Do I regret being The Bachelor and do I regret handling it the way that I did?’ I do. I do think I could’ve handled it better, I’ll say that.”