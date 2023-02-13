This Tony Award winning play, written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, follows a young gay man as he navigates themes of sexuality, race, hope, and gospel music to find his voice. Soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns are threaded throughout and will be sure to leave you captivated all night. An all-new Aussie production, Choir Boy is a must-see this WorldPride.
When: Feb 14 – Mar 11
Where: Riverside Theatre, Cnr Church & Market Sts Parramatta
Tickets: from $55
