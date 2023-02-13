—

This is a bit different. A group of LGBTQI+ people who specialise in photography, design, engineering, medicine, maths, fashion all thrown together in a lab to effectively “Frankenstein” old lab coats into something bespoke and distinctly queer. The whole process will be caught by photo-artist, Cherine Fahd, with photographs and lab coats displayed as part of the exhibition. Based on stories told by LGBTQI+ scientists, the cloaks will be revealing rather than concealing.

When: Feb 17 – Mar 5, drop-in

Where: UTS Central, Bldg 2, 61 Broadway, Ultimo

Tickets: free