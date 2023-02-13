This is a bit different. A group of LGBTQI+ people who specialise in photography, design, engineering, medicine, maths, fashion all thrown together in a lab to effectively “Frankenstein” old lab coats into something bespoke and distinctly queer. The whole process will be caught by photo-artist, Cherine Fahd, with photographs and lab coats displayed as part of the exhibition. Based on stories told by LGBTQI+ scientists, the cloaks will be revealing rather than concealing.
When: Feb 17 – Mar 5, drop-in
Where: UTS Central, Bldg 2, 61 Broadway, Ultimo
Tickets: free
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment