This annual event was created as a fundraiser in 2012 by drag queen, Sandy Bottom and has grown into a crowd favourite. The 2023 event will be extra special – Sandy will lead the gathering masses through classic boogie moves in an attempt to break a World Record! Be part of history. World Record attempt between 1pm and 3pm.

When: Feb 18, 2:00 pm

Where: Marrickville Bowling Club

Tickets: gold coin donation