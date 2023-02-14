This annual event was created as a fundraiser in 2012 by drag queen, Sandy Bottom and has grown into a crowd favourite. The 2023 event will be extra special – Sandy will lead the gathering masses through classic boogie moves in an attempt to break a World Record! Be part of history. World Record attempt between 1pm and 3pm.
When: Feb 18, 2:00 pm
Where: Marrickville Bowling Club
Tickets: gold coin donation
