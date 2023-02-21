—

Curated by DJ Dan Slater and featuring international superstar Kelly Rowland, this is seven hours of glorious sun and sound. With the best local and international DJs including DJ Suri, Isis Muretech, Tackthai, and DJ Du Jour, plus the hottest dancers on stage and performances down on the ground all around, this is a circuit party that’ll blow a fuse.

When: Feb 26, 3pm -10pm

Where: The Domain, Art Gallery Rd Sydney

Tickets: from $129