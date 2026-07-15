Drag Race Down Under vs The World Trailer Reveals New Elimination Twist And Guest Judges

The guest judges joining Drag Race Down Under vs The World have been revealed, with the official series trailer announcing a new twist for the international drag competition.

The upcoming Stan series will feature a rotating lineup of guest judges appearing alongside regular panel members Michelle Visage, Rhys Nicholson and Drag Race Down Under season four winner Lazy Susan. This includes winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World season 1 Blu Hydrangea, gay footballer Josh Cavallo, popstar Beks, actor Keiynan Lonsdale, Lawrence Chaney, and Markella Kavenagh.

“At a time when the fight for equality feels more important than ever, I’m honoured to participate in this season ahead. Drag is a powerful celebration of authenticity, creativity, and courage, and I’m proud to be part of a show that continues to inspire people to embrace exactly who they are,” said Josh Cavallo.

The announcement comes as Drag Race Down Under vs The World prepares to bring together queens from across the globe for the first time in a Down Under-based international competition. The series will see Australian and New Zealand performers compete against queens from other Drag Race franchises.



The trailer also introduces the returning queens competing in the series, including Raven, who is appearing as a contestant. Raven previously competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race and returns to the franchise as one of the international performers vying for the crown.

The series’ new competition twist was also revealed, with the top two queens each week deciding which of the bottom two performers they want to eliminate. Following a lip-sync battle, they will reveal which queen has been sent home.

Drag Race Down Under vs The World marks the next chapter for the Australian and New Zealand franchise, following four seasons of Drag Race Down Under. The series will premiere on Stan, with episodes released weekly.