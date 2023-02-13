—

Take off your inhibitions and put on some rubber. This is an inclusive, safe space to express your edgier side. Throughout Sydney WorldPride, Eagle Bar invites visitors to come and be themselves – or be someone else, whatever you like. Leather, vinyl, pleather, metal, plastic, rubber, hoods, hats, belts, buckles, boots. Or not much at all. Themed nights upstairs, relaxed bar vibe downstairs.

When: Feb 17 – Mar 4

Where: Eagle Bar, 2 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

Tickets: free