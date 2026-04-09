Fans Are Loving The Ozzy & Rizo Bromance On Survivor 50

Survivor fans are lapping up the shows cutest bromance between Survivor legend Ozzy and newcomer Rizo.

The pair recently revealed the cute details of their time spent together in Exile Island on the hit show.

And fans can’t get enough of it, especially the incredibly large queer fan base the show has accumulated over the last 25 years.

Ozzy and Rizo and Survivor 50’s cutest non couple

When Survivor debuted their returning cast members for the 50th season, In The Hands Of The Fans everyone knew we were going to get something special.

With legendary contestants from seasons 1 through to 49 there were plenty of big personalities.

These included bisexual contestant Mike White, creator of The White Lotus, who was returning for his second swing at the crowd.

Sadly Mike was voted out earlier in the season, leaving bisexual contestant Ozzy Lusth to fly the queer flag for the show.

Ozzy had already earned himself quiet a reputation in and out of the show.

Having already competed on the program four times in seasons 13, 16, 23 and 34 Ozzy was a solid fan favourite.

Meanwhile off the show Ozzy began harnessing his fan base, turning to Onlyfans to supplement his income.

After amassing quite a following online Lusth made the announcement to his fans in 2022 that he was bisexual.

With Survivor 50 kicking into overdrive Ozzy has made quite the impression as he navigates his way through the complexities of the game and winning more fans along the way.

After teaming up with Survivor 49 alumni Rizo and Survivor legend Cirie, also playing for her 5th time, Ozzy found himself in a comfortable place with his two allies.

“Rizo and Ozzy share the same place in my heart,” Cirie tol the audience, “I’m in a poly relationship now with Rizo and Ozzy!”

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While this was super cute and very true, in last weeks blood moon episode, which saw three contestants voted out, Ozzy found himself having to choose one contestant to journey to safety with him to Exile island.

In a strategic move Ozzy took twenty six year old twink Rizo with him, where the two shared a cosy night away from camp together.

While Rizo has confirmed he’s definitely not queer, his camp, quirky and accepting personality has endeared him with a legion of queer fans since almost making the final in season 49.

After fans saw some cute bonding with the pair on Exile Island Ozzy and Rizo revealed there was more to the story than was shown, as they revealed the details at a fan event last week.

“We connected and we got to share an experience” Ozzy said.

He revealed Rizo wasn’t feeling well on the isolated island.

“So I proceed to build a little fort around Rizo because it was so windy. I just sent an entire afternoon collecting logs and building up this big wind break so that Rizo could just sleep his little heart out” he said as the audience cooed in response.

“I called him sleepy beauty” Ozzy laughed.

Rizo recalled the memories of the lovely gesture as he battled through the night.

“Every time I’d wake up it’s just Ozzy building more and more logs and it’s this big thing and I’m like ‘oh my god’ I’m just a little passenger princess and Ozzy’s taking good care of me.”

When asked about his other time with fellow contestant Q, Ozzy revealed he shared some extra cute time with Rizo.

“Well, Q didn’t let me cuddle with him… Rizo just said that he’s gotta big big spoon. I’m like, ‘that’s fine, bro.’”

“I can attest Rizo confirmed.”

Ozzy talked about what we didn’t see from Exile Island “Well, Q didn’t let me cuddle with him… Rizo just said that he’s gotta big big spoon. I’m like, ‘that’s fine, bro.’” pic.twitter.com/DBTjS60Ujp — Lyle 🏝️ (@_FromTheIsland) April 3, 2026

Needless to say fans are wanting to see more of their favourite non couple as the season hypes up and they root for the boys and their poly Ozzy-Rizo-Cirie alliance to make it all the way to the end.

randomly deciding i kinda love Ozzy this season #Survivor50 pic.twitter.com/Aoi8xarMRR — danny (@sandeliond) April 9, 2026

Rizo’s latest TikTok about exile island with Ozzy #survivor50 pic.twitter.com/uKvQ0m1VZE — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) April 6, 2026

i just know they fucked on Exile Island pic.twitter.com/Xu6LCbwCqS — danny (@sandeliond) April 2, 2026

Genevieve: (dying)

Ozzy and Rizo on exile island with the idols she gave them: pic.twitter.com/3luaOfYR9k — bec (@benepla_) April 2, 2026