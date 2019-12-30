—

‘Were not a regional ghetto saying were queer and over here and we aren’t going to bother you, we are taking over the whole town.’ John Richards

The Bendigo PRIDE Festival celebrates diversity and inclusion and creates wider . visibility and acceptance of all LGBTIQA+ communities within the Loddon Mallee Region.

First created in 2019 thanks to government funding after the postal survey, the entire festival was put together in 7 weeks, but for 2020 the team have been planning to bring a vibrant celebration of pride.

“This year were centring the Pride festival around the Bendigo Queer Film Festival and the Queer Country Art Exhibition, which has been running for over a decade,” said Director John Richards.

Partnering events with other organisations in the areas allows the whole community to get behind the festival, with the Bendigo Theatre Company performing brand new queer theatre and more.

“We are taking over the town and showing our communities are as much a part of everything in Bendigo as everything else. That’s something that is really exciting,” Richards said.

“Tourism and the arts are such a driver of Bendigo and we are packaging together weekend experiences with amazing theatre plus comedy and more in the first weekend, the film festival in the last, and a choir and parties in between.”

Bendigo Pride Festival takes place from 20th March – April5 th . Find out more at facebook.com/bendigopridefestival.