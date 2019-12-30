—

The Bendigo Queer Film Festival is the largest regional queer film festival in Australia and has been running for more than ten years.

BQFF is curated by Spiro Economopoulos from the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, who look LGBTIQ+ cinema to regional areas. Attendance continues to grow year after year. In 2020 the Bendigo Pride Festival will open the same weekend as BQFF, which will bring an influx of LGBTIIQ+ pride to Bendigo.

Research has shown us that people in rural communities are more likely to suffer isolation, depression, self-harm and suicide. With screenings of new queer cinema from around the country and the world, what better way to break down those barriers than exploring LGBTIQ+ storytelling through cinema.

The Bendigo Queer Film Festival runs April 3 to 5. Get further details at: bendigoqueerfilmfestival.com.au