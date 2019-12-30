—

‘This is a fabulous weekend on the Geelong events calendar, it’s so great to see so many people from all around come out, have fun and support the festival” Aaron Skinner

The Geelong Rainbow Festival sees the local and surrounding LGBTIQA+ communities of Geelong unite over three jam-packed days of events, music and more.

“We have gone from the social events in our first year, adding party events in the second and now, for the third, we are focusing and adding on the health and wellbeing of our communities,” Jo Ball from Rainbow Pride Inc said.

The opening night launch party at Piano Bar Geelong is back, plus Saturday Brunch and Ballroom Dancing, with the return of Pride March and Fair day on Sunday. Geelong Rainbow Prides second year saw Fair Day numbers triple to 45,000 people,

and the team are expecting an even bigger turnout in 2020.

“That’s our main day of pride,” Bangles said,” We have a huge community here in Geelong. It’s such a huge day of celebration and we are proud to continue providing events that let people celebrate who they are.” 2020 will see the return of the health forum and even more events celebrating Geelong’s Pride.

Get among the Geelong Rainbow Festival and show your pride from the 4th – 9th February, find out more at facebook.com/GeelongRainbowInc/