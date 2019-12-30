—

‘I never got to live my childhood dream of going to the real Olympics, but I went to the gay Olympics and I reckon that’s better!’ Emily Scott, Melbourne 2020 Ambassador

A peak world sporting event is coming to Australia in February, as Melbourne hosts the annual global LGBTQI aquatics championships, bringing swimmers, divers and water polo players from all around the world to our shores.

Based at MSAC over five days, you can see our local inclusive teams compete on the international stage in water polo competitions, synchronized swimming, diving and more. With the top inclusive teams heading down under, this is a level of competition you won’t see anywhere else in the world and won’t want to miss.

“It was the first time I was able to swim openly and proudly in a competition surrounded by peers,” says Melbourne 2020 Ambassador and Olympian Daniel Kowalski, who competed in 2019, “It’s pretty amazing to compete in an international

championship like this, and the friends you connect with from around the world.”

It’s not just about what’s going on in the pool, but the social side as well. “It was the first time I ever swum hung over,” Kowalski laughed.

With social nights, a club night at Poof Doof and drag at Sircuit, there’s plenty of fun for all. But don’t forget to come and cheer our local teams as well. What a way to get wet this summer!

Melbourne 2020 IGLA Championships is February 20-25th. Find out more at melbourne2020.org.

Note : Schedule is subject to change before the event, please refer to website for updates.