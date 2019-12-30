—

Midsumma Carnival is the biggest event in Melbourne’s queer calendar and not only kicks off the next 3 weeks of queer arts and culture but is a huge day of celebration and inclusion.

From the family-friendly area to the sports precinct there is something for everyone to enjoy. Reconnect with old friends or find out about new organisations in the community stalls. The free single-day event runs from 11am until 10pm in Alexandra Gardens with two big stages and much, much more.

Start primping your pooch because the dog show returns and you could win Cutest Bitch; Sexiest Stud; or Best Trick with even more lip synching challenges on the Picnic Stage.

The main stage will see a host of entertainment from highlights of the festival program before the sun sets and we kick off T Dance, featuring a fantastic line-up of sassy sounds and DJs.

Enjoy Midsumma Carnival on Saturday 19 th January.

Other areas to check out during Carnival are:

Family Precinct

Fun for the whole family where you can let the kids run wild at Carnival; with face painting, a reading corner, art experiences and more. Come join these rainbow families this Carnival.

Youth Precinct

A space for queer youth to claim as their own. Minus18 provide all the fun and games in an inclusive youth only environment with live music, DJs, and lots of glitter. Come along and be safe to be you.

Sports Precinct

Explore and experience the Midsummer Carnival Sports Precinct and try your hand at something new; with a sport no matter your size, shape or ability. Plus plenty of entertainment with the Queerlympics as the clubs battle it out in fabulously fun challenges!