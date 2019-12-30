—

This year Midsumma has seven selected Festival Hubs celebrating queer art and culture: Theatre Works, Gasworks Arts Park, Chapel Off Chapel, Hare Hole, Arts Centre Melbourne and a curated family program with The Melba Spiegeltent and Midsumma Westside.

Theatre Works

Theatre Works in the heart of St Kilda transforms into a playful, provoking and proud queer space, showcasing work from around the country.

Their program includes an inclusive and open event for all LGBTIQA+ creatives for work in development, plus works that tackles self-loathing, dating apps and dick pics, grotesque glamour and more.

Award-winning playwright Lachlan Philpott takes people through creative writing workshops and the inaugural Midsumma; Melbourne Fringe Queer Development Award explore intimacy in New Balance.

Find out more at theatreworks.org.au

Gasworks Arts Park

The southside hub Gasworks Arts Park serves a feast of circus, cabaret, theatre, play readings, participatory performances and exhibitions.

Works include a powerful story about an Egyptian trans man in an Australian Premier, a spontaneous dance experience, a new bisexual musical and a theatrical ride for the whole family with PO PO MO CO.

Don’t miss the Victorian premiere of Campion Decent's The Campaign, which looks at real-life events in our nation’s history that changed Tasmania for the better.

Find out more at gasworks.org.au

Chapel Off Chapel

Chapel Off Chapel brings a host of theatre, cabaret, live music and more to Prahran this Midsumma with returning gems Confessions of a Mormon Boy and Sugarbabies.

Plus Comedian Joel Creasey plays Prince George of Wales in a hilarious solo play, written by the award-winning Patrick Livesey. Unmasking Prince Charming dares to ask the real questions of our Disney heroes, like, Does ‘happily ever after’ really exist? Also: Playing one night only, Power ft. Handsome, a night of music from queer female-identifying musicians. It’s a night not to miss!

Find out more at chapeloffchapel.com.au

Hare Hole

The Hare Hole has been Melbourne’s home of emerging artists, art forms and queer ideas.

Hosting an array of events this Midsumma include a specially themed Life Drawing session exclusive to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community; a panel by leading queer authors exploring the shifting landscape of queer writing, a variety night featuring Melbourne’s best asexual artists, plus Gay Stuffs Market, and bi/pan, trans advocate and educator Sally Goldners’ debut in a full length solo show.

See the full program at wordisout.com.au

Arts Centre Melbourne

A kaleidoscope of life-affirming treats awaits you at Arts Centre Melbourne this Midsumma, with pop icons Paul Mac and playwright Lachlan Philpott teaming up for The Rise and Fall of Saint George, plus live performances made by and with young

trans and gender non-conforming people are on display in Escape Velocity: We are who we are.

Selina Jenkins gives us a tale of mammary proportions in Boobs and of course, the return of Midsumma Extravaganza, with Australia’s finest comedic talent in a smorgasbord of laughs, music, cabaret, and drag.

Find out more at artscentremelbourne.com.au

The Melba Spiegeltent

The Melba Spiegeltent becomes a Rainbow Families Hub for over five days this Midsumma.

There will be workshops in circus, plus teaching kids how to be a Rockstar and share their stories through song. There’s an interactive Craft Adventure plus Tumbles and Tricks and Kid-ake with Bae-Marie or Sing-A-Long Dragtime with Frock Hudson and Miss Jay.

Further entertainment includes international drag celebrity and activist Tammie Brown in her one woman show; Queerstories; Rainbow Family Dance Club; The Gays are Revolting Live; and Melbourne’s sexiest bears shaking away stigma with plus-sized performances in Bearlesque.

Find out more at themelbaspiegeltent.com

Midsumma Westside

Melbourne’s western region Councils in partnership with Midsumma present Midsumma Westside, with exhibitions tea parties, live music and more.

The program includes Closet and Fanny’s dance party and a fabulous rainbow night at Westgay and Hobsons Bay Libraries presenting a unique exhibition of LGBTIQA+ history and evolution with the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives.

The Miss Gay & Miss Trans Australia International Pageant returns for its 11 th year, as contestants go head to head is a glamorous array of beauty, culture and couture, while Park Lounge brings a host of queer entertainment for the whole family with

music, dancing and fabulousness thanks to Wyndham City.

Find the full program at midsumma.org.au