—

“We are a festival for all in a program of international and local artists.” Midsumma Festival CEO Karen Bryant

Midsumma takes over Melbourne with artistic and cultural events that celebrate and elevate our diverse LGBTQ!A+ communities over 22 days.

“Midsumma Festival is about celebrating diverse communities in their own voice, moving us, challenging us and most importantly entertaining us,” said Midsumma Festival CEO Karen Bryant.

“We are unashamedly local, but we have developed our own voice that is both national and international, creates really interesting dialogues all round,” she said.

Events span 98 venues across the city and outer suburbs, with Midsumma’s major project QUEER UNSETTLED clawing at the themes of colonisation, and Drag Race Thailand‘s Pangina Heals celebrating Chinese New Year under the shiny disco ball, plus stories from Pacific Women of colour and Indigenous femmes, unpacking of Daddy issues through a queer lens, and more.

Tickets are on sale, and with so much queer arts and culture on offer, what are you waiting for?

Midsumma Festival takes place from Sunday 19th January to Sunday 9th February 2020 – check out the full program at midsumma.org.au