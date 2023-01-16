—

Looking for a warm-up before you launch into your manic WorldPride itinerary in Sydney next year? Head up to sultry, idyllic tropical north Queensland for a weekend of hedonistic delights. The Hot & Steamy Festival in Port Douglas sizzles from the 16 to 19 February, so you can work on a tan, get into the vibe, and luxuriate in the unique pleasures this corner of paradise has to offer.

Five main events have so far been confirmed for Hot & Steamy with more announcements to come. The main events are:

Welcome Luau at Zinc Restaurant on Thursday 16th

Taste In The Tropics (TITT) long lunch at Salsa on Friday 17th

White Party at Sugar Wharf on Friday 17th

Main Festival Party at The Central Hotel on Saturday 18th

Soaked Pool Party at Niramaya on Sunday 19th.

The party events are wild and fabulous, with incredible live entertainment, DJs, games, magnificent cocktails and lots of wetness.

The dining events will introduce you to the some of the most divine pleasures your mouth has ever experienced. (Stop it!)

With or without Sydney WorldPride, you’ll want to get Hot & Steamy in Port Douglas this summer.

The 2023 Hot & Steamy Festival will be held from Thursday 16 – Sunday 19 February. For more information check out www.pdhotsteamy.com.au