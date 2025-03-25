“Kant Serving” Malta Eurovision Representative Reveals She’s Queer

Miriana Conte, who will represent Malta at Eurovision 2025, has revealed she identifies as queer and currently has a girlfriend, surprising and delighting her rapidly growing fanbase.

On an Instagram Live with Finland’s Eurovision representative, Erika Vikman, the pair discussed the upcoming competition, the struggles they’ve had with the European Broadcasting Union, and what has influenced their artistic expression.

“The queer community is so open-minded,” Vikman said. “You can express yourselves wildly with no limits and it’s accepted. So, that’s the healthiest community in the world. I feel I’m queer because I don’t know what I am, so I say always that I’m queer”.

“Same, but… I do have a girlfriend,” Conte replied. “I resonate with you. I don’t know exactly what I am, I don’t like to put a label on myself. I just fall in love with people for who they are, so we’re very much the same on this as well.

“Thank you for sharing, Erika, because I know sometimes it’s a bit difficult to talk about these things, the queer community is so free and open and you can be unapologetically yourself without explaining.”

Malta is quietly spearheading queer rights not only in Europe, but internationally. The island is one of only five countries to give LGBTQIA+ people constitutional rights, and has placed first nine years in a row on the ILGA-Europe Rainbow Index, which ranks countries on LGBTQIA+ equality.

In 2016, they were also the first country in the EU to ban conversion therapy, and the first European state to add gender identity to its constitution as a protected category.

Malta still serving

Conte attracted international attention back in February when her country’s winning song caused some controversy.

Originally called “Kant”, which is the Maletese word for singing, the song has had to be rewritten due to its similarity with the word “cunt”.

“Serving cunt” is a phrase with origins in AAVE, beginning in ballroom and drag communities, and means to bring confident, fierce energy, regardless of one’s gender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurovision Song Contest (@eurovision)

The European Broadcasting Union ruled ruled against the entry earlier this month, after a complaint from the BBC.

“We’ve just been notified that [the EBU] has decided against using the Maltese word “Kant” in our entry in the Eurovision Song Contest,” Conte wrote on Instagram.

“While I’m shocked and disappointed, especially since we have less than a week to submit the song, I promise you this: the show will go on – Diva NOT down.”

Thankfully, the song only required minor changes, with Eurovision releasing the updated track, now called “Serving”, with any mentions to “kant” removed from the chorus.

The official music video plays into the controversy delightfully, including the voice of BBC economics editor Faisal Islam suggesting the lyrics be revised to “serving brunch maybe, I don’t know.”